Ex-CEO Cites Mexico Ruling For Ch. 11 Dismissal In Delaware
By Jarek Rutz ( June 18, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of marine park company Dolphin Co. has asked the Delaware Bankruptcy Court to either dismiss the Chapter 11 case of Leisure Investments Holdings LLC or halt parts of the proceedings, arguing that a Mexican appellate court has reinstated an earlier insolvency case and restored his authority over the company's parent entity....
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