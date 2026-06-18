Liberty Mutual Says It's Owed $1.5M In School Bond Row
By Danielle Ferguson ( June 18, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. told a North Carolina federal court Wednesday that a construction company owes about $1.5 million for losses Liberty incurred in connection with the contractor's work on a school construction project for which Liberty executed bonds....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.