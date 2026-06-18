Meta Says IRS Seeks 'Do-Over' Of Facebook Case

By Molly Moses ( June 18, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The IRS, in increasing Meta's income under the periodic adjustment rule for years 2017-2019, is seeking a "do-over" of the Facebook case decided in 2025, valuing the same intangibles the U.S. Tax Court already valued under a different method, Meta argued....
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