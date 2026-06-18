Israeli Atty Gets 15 Months For Role In Ponzi Scheme
By George Woolston ( June 18, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An Israeli attorney whose participation in a fraud scheme led by convicted Ponzi schemer Eliyahu "Eli" Weinstein gave the plan an "air of legitimacy" was sentenced on Thursday to one year and three months in federal prison....
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