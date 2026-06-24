New Timeline For Benefits Cases May Increase FCA Litigation

By Amanda Robinson, Scott McBride and Kayla Kaplan ( June 24, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division recently announced reforms designed to accelerate the review and enforcement of False Claims Act whistleblower matters alleging fraud against federally funded, state-administered benefits programs.[1] The announcement directly references and appears to be a part of the implementation of the administration's new Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, established in March, which is chaired by Vice President JD Vance.[2]...
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