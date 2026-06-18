Conn. COVID Fraudster Seeks Release From 8-Year Sentence

By Elizabeth Daley ( June 18, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A man who stole COVID-19 relief money from a Connecticut city asked a federal judge on Thursday to reduce his "unusually lengthy" eight-year prison sentence to time served, noting that he has been behind bars for more than three years while all others involved in the scam, including a former state representative, walk free....
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