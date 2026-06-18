NJ Panel Reverses Go-Ahead In Disabled Student Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( June 18, 2026, 11:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Thursday renewed a public school district's bid to exit a suit accusing it of causing the death of a 14-year-old special needs student, saying it was unclear whether there were "extraordinary circumstances" justifying allowing a late filed claims notice....
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