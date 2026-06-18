DeepSeek's Valuation Soars To $50B, Plus More Rumors

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( June 18, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence company DeepSeek hit a $50 billion valuation following its latest funding round, the original backers of artificial intelligence company Manus are planning to buy the company back from Meta, and private equity shop KKR wants to buy a majority stake in the Indian business of Sweden's Medicover for at least $1 billion....
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