Ex-Wells Fargo Rep Can't Get Whistleblower Pay At Fed. Circ.
By Gina Kim ( June 18, 2026, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't revive an ex-Wells Fargo employee's suit alleging the U.S. Department of Justice won't pay her share of a $2 billion payout that settled allegations the bank misled investors about troubled loans behind its residential mortgage-backed securities, ruling Thursday the U.S. Court of Federal Claims lacks jurisdiction to review the DOJ's decision....
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