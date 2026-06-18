Another Defendant Claims Ill. AUSA Prejudiced Grand Jury

By Celeste Bott ( June 18, 2026, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Another defendant alleged Thursday that the same Chicago federal prosecutor linked to misconduct claims that ultimately tanked two recent criminal cases also made prejudicial remarks to the grand jury while seeking arson charges against him, improperly vouched for the strength of the government's case, and shared personal opinions about his guilt....
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