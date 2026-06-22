California Antitrust Bill Raises New Risks For Dealmakers

By Joseph Halloum and Jody Boudreault ( June 22, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- On May 27, the California Assembly approved A.B. 1776, by a 44-17 vote,[1] moving the legislation one step closer to becoming law. ...
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