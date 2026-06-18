Payment Co. Marqeta And Investors Ink $13M Deal
By Sydney Price ( June 18, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Card issuing and transaction processing company Marqeta Inc. has reached a $13 million deal with shareholders that would end claims it concealed the effects that heightened regulatory scrutiny of its small bank partners would have on the growth of its business....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.