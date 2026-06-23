How A Novel NY Law Fits Into The AI Legal Landscape For Ads

By Po Yi and Tom Feigenbaum ( June 23, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- On June 9, an amendment to Section 396-B of New York's General Business Law, governing the use of artificial intelligence-generated "synthetic performers" in advertising, took effect.[1] The first-of-its-kind law is designed to promote transparency and protect consumers by requiring disclosures when advertisements use AI-generated talent....
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