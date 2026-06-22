1st Circ. Backs Asylum Denial Due To Ability To Escape Abuse

By Ganesh Setty ( June 22, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has upheld the Board of Immigration Appeals' denial of a Brazilian family's asylum case after the mother said she was repeatedly abused by her former partner, pointing to evidence that she was never unable to leave him....
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