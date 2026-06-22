6th Circ. Ties Pot Biz Delays To Bureaucracy, Not A Violation

By Mike Curley ( June 22, 2026, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has thrown out a real estate developer's suit against the city of Pontiac, Michigan, and its clerk alleging they violated constitutional rights by delaying approvals of a proposed cannabis operation until it was no longer viable, saying the delays were an instance of discretionary actions in bureaucracy, not constitutional violations....
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