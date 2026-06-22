Insurers Say Spain Owes Damages Over €855M Oil Spill Case
By Sophia Dourou ( June 22, 2026, 4:38 PM BST) -- Maritime insurers told the U.K. Supreme Court on Monday that they are entitled to equitable compensation after Spain breached an arbitration agreement when it obtained a €855 million ($980 million) judgment over a major oil spill off its coast....
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