FCC Turns Away Effort To Repeal News Distortion Rules

By Christopher Cole ( June 22, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- After dismissing an advocacy group's petition asking the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider how it enforces its rules against news distortion, agency staff told the D.C. Circuit Monday that it should not grant the advocates' request to force the agency's hand....
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