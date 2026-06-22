Justices Seek Solicitor General's Views On Drug Pricing Law

By Ivan Moreno ( June 22, 2026, 11:18 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the federal government to weigh in on whether it should hear the pharmaceutical industry's challenge to Oregon's drug pricing transparency law, which drugmakers say forces them to justify pricing decisions and risks exposing trade secrets....
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