Atty's Bid To Void Wrongful Firing Award Revived

By David Minsky ( June 22, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court revived an attorney's attempt to invalidate a nearly $353,000 award handed to a former employee in her wrongful termination case, ruling that the lawyer was entitled to challenge the judgment without satisfying the stay requirements under the state's Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Act. ...
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