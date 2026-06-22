4th Circ. Says Allied Need Not Cover 'Beer Olympics' Injury

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 22, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A man who claims that he was paralyzed in an auto crash caused by alcohol provided to guests at a "Beer Olympics" party cannot recover from the host homeowners' insurance provider, the Fourth Circuit ruled on Monday, saying the policy's motor vehicle exclusion bars coverage....
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