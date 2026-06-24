11th Circ. Urged To Toss Convictions In $1.4B Hospital Fraud
By Carolina Bolado ( June 24, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Two brothers convicted in a $1.4 billion scheme to bill insurers inflated rates for drug tests told the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to support their convictions and that they should have been allowed an evidentiary hearing after potential juror misconduct emerged following the trial....
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