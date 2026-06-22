Philly Cops Can't Axe Daycare Owner's $4.1M Trial Verdict

By Mike Curley ( June 22, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals panel on Monday rejected a bid from two Philadelphia police officers seeking to undo a $4.1 million verdict in favor of a daycare owner who said they beat her during the unrest following the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace, saying there's no reason to disturb the jury's findings....
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