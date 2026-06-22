Holland & Knight Adds Jones Day Atty To Atlanta, DC Teams

By Emily Johnson ( June 22, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has bolstered its ranks in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., by adding an attorney from Jones Day with experience helping clients navigate investigations brought by enforcers including the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.