House Floats Revised Kids' Safety Bill After Bipartisan Deal

By Allison Grande ( June 22, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A pair of influential House lawmakers on Monday introduced a revamped bipartisan version of proposed legislation to boost online safety protections for children and teens, although they drew an immediate rebuke from a U.S. senator leading a similar effort in the upper chamber, who slammed the House proposal as a "toothless and tepid capitulation" to major tech companies....
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