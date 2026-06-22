Treasure Hunter Betrayed By Financial Backer, Court Hears

By Spencer Brewer ( June 22, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A treasure hunter told a Texas federal judge Monday his erstwhile financial sponsor cut him off from his rightful share of sunken treasure found in the Caribbean, saying during the first day of a bench trial that the backer's "hubris" drove the decision to breach the parties' contract....
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