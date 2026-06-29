Takeaways From 1st Del. Ruling Applying Moelis Amendments

By Michael Blanchard, Jody Barillare and Laura McNally ( June 29, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- In a significant decision of first impression, the Delaware Court of Chancery on April 21 applied the Delaware General Corporation Law's 2024 amendments to hold that a non-Delaware forum selection clause in a CEO's employment agreement overrode the corporation's Delaware forum selection bylaw regarding employment-related claims....
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