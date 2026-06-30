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Healthcare Orgs Should Prep For Greater Grant Oversight

By Ashley Kuempel, Jay Dewald and Susan Harris ( June 30, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The federal government is rapidly recasting grant compliance as an enforcement priority for healthcare organizations. Two recent developments — the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Audit Enforcement and Risk Oversight initiative, announced on May 21, and the Office of Management and Budget's proposed overhaul of its uniform guidance on federal grants, announced on May 29 — signal a more aggressive, centralized and data-driven approach to oversight....

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