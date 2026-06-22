Uber Must Produce Docs In Cal/OSHA Probe Of Driver's Death

By Y. Peter Kang ( June 22, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has ordered Uber to comply with a state workplace safety agency's request for information regarding an Uber Eats driver's fatal fall, ruling the agency was acting within its authority and can demand records regarding whether the worker could be considered an employee....
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