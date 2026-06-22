Carriers Praise Senate Passage Of Broadband Map Bill
By Christopher Cole ( June 22, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- High-speed carriers lauded the U.S. Senate on Monday for approving bipartisan legislation pushing the government to improve maps of broadband service so that federal funding can be more precisely targeted....
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