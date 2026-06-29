A Framework For Volume Dispute Damages In Oil, Gas M&A

By Robert Foss ( June 29, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- On May 7, Devon Energy Corp. and Coterra Energy Inc. completed their all-stock merger. The combined operator has forecast roughly $1 billion in annual capital expenditure synergies, and is running 32 rigs across the Permian, Anadarko and Marcellus basins, down from a peak of 40....
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