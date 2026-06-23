Circle Says It's Not Liable To Crypto Users For Drift Hack
By Sydney Price ( June 23, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Circle Internet Group urged a Massachusetts federal court to toss a suit from crypto users accusing the stablecoin issuer of failing to act when $280 million in digital assets was drained from crypto project Drift Protocol in an April Fools' Day exploit, arguing that accusations of inaction are insufficient to support the claims....
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