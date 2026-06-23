Ill. Feds Drop More Charges For Grand Jury 'Irregularities'
By Celeste Bott ( June 23, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A third federal prosecution has unraveled over "serious irregularities" in grand jury proceedings at Chicago's federal courthouse, with U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros personally moving Monday to permanently dismiss arson charges against four defendants after improper communications between a prosecutor and grand jurors came to light....
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