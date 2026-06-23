Google Says Shopping Search Remedy Ended Antitrust Abuse

By William Janes ( June 23, 2026, 3:00 PM BST) -- Google has denied continuing to put rival shopping comparison websites at a disadvantage in user searches following a €2.4 billion ($2.7 million) sanction from the European antitrust watchdog, telling a tribunal on Tuesday that it had acted to end anticompetitive practices....
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