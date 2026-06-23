New York Mask Ban For Fed Agents Sparks Dueling Lawsuits
By Jack Karp ( June 23, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- New York state and the U.S. Department of Justice have filed dueling lawsuits over the state's new laws banning federal law enforcement officers from wearing face masks and seeking to rein in immigration enforcement in the Empire State....
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