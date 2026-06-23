9th Circ. Told Feds Can't Just Undo LA Cop's Conviction

By Parker Quinlan ( June 23, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The dean of University of California, Berkeley School of Law, told the Ninth Circuit that a federal court in California is within its rights to refuse the federal government's request to drop already-tried charges against a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was convicted by a jury of violating the constitutional rights of a Black woman during a shoplifting investigation....
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