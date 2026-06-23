UnitedHealth Trims, But Can't Escape 401(k) Forfeiture Suit
By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 23, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group won dismissal of some claims in a proposed class action alleging the company mismanaged its employee 401(k) and profit sharing plan by misallocating forfeitures, but couldn't escape allegations that the way the company spent the funds breached fiduciary duties and caused transactions prohibited by federal benefits law....
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