2 Want Out Of Pavia Suit, May Take NCAA To State Courts

By David Steele ( June 23, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A pair of players hoping to resume their college football careers are dropping out of Diego Pavia's proposed class action challenging NCAA eligibility rules but are considering suing in state court, where athletes have had more recent success....
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