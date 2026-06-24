DirecTV Calls For FCC To Rework Spectrum Sharing Regs
By Nadia Dreid ( June 24, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- DirecTV is worried that the revamp the Federal Communications Commission has planned for spectrum sharing rules in two bands critical to satellite operations do not provide enough protection against interference and wants the agency to make a few changes....
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