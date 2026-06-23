Chicken Buyers Say Costco Can't Ditch False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley ( June 23, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers is urging a California federal court not to throw out their claims that Costco Wholesale Corp. falsely advertised its rotisserie chickens as having no preservatives, saying consumer expectation, not federal regulations, is what matters in the case....
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