Fintech Execs Tell 11th Circ. Token Wasn't Security

By Carolina Bolado ( June 26, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Two former executives at fintech company Hydrogen Technology Corp. have asked an Eleventh Circuit panel to vacate their convictions and sentences, arguing there was insufficient evidence to support the charges that they conspired to manipulate the market for Hydrogen's digital assets....
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