Ex-Detroit Club Workers Cry As Jury Gets Race Bias Case
By Melanie Dorsey ( June 24, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A former server and a former bartender at The Detroit Club broke down in tears in a Michigan federal courtroom Wednesday as their attorney emotionally urged jurors to hold the club and its owner liable for allegedly retaliating against them after they complained about what they believed was racist treatment of Black guests. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.