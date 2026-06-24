Split 2nd Circ. Denies Bail To NYPD Bribery Case Cooperator
By Parker Quinlan ( June 24, 2026, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A split Second Circuit panel has denied bail for a man once described by prosecutors as "one of the single most important" cooperating witnesses in the recent history of the Southern District of New York while he appeals his conviction in a police bribery scheme....
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