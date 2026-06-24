Florida AG Opens Probe Over CVS' Ownership Of Caremark
By Matthew Perlman ( June 24, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Florida state enforcers are investigating CVS Corp. over concerns that its ownership of the pharmacy benefits manager Caremark allows it to steer patients to its own retail pharmacies while taking steps to hinder independent rivals....
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