Claritev Can't Use 'Unclean Hands' Defense In Antitrust MDL

By Gianna Ferrarin ( June 24, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Healthcare data firm Claritev and a group of major insurers can't assert an unclean hands defense in multidistrict litigation accusing payors of scheming to fix reimbursement rates through the data firm's pricing tools, an Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday....
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