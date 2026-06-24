Insurer Says No Coverage For Home Care Co. In Abuse Suits
By Hope Patti ( June 24, 2026, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit told a Pennsylvania federal court that it owes no coverage to a home care service provider in litigation over the abuse and death of a patient by a caregiver who was convicted of neglect and financial exploitation....
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