Judge OKs $6.5M 'Illusory' Underinsured Motorist Limits Deal
By Danielle Ferguson ( June 24, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Drivers alleging their insurance carriers sold deceptive underinsured motorist benefits have secured approval of a $6.5 million settlement resolving a class action in New Mexico federal court that highlighted novel legal issues and led the state's top court to declare that underinsured motorist coverage with minimum limits in the state was misleading to the average consumer....
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