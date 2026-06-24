Mass. SJC Backs DNA Testing In Self-Defense Murder Bid

By Elizabeth Daley ( June 24, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A man who was convicted in 2007 of murdering his girlfriend should have been allowed to ask for DNA testing of the handles of knives he said she attacked him with, Massachusetts' highest court said Wednesday....
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