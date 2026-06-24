9th Circ. Reopens Alaska Airlines Workers' Religious Bias Suit
By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 24, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday revived a suit from two flight attendants claiming they were illegally fired by Alaska Airlines and abandoned by their union for opposing the airline's support for LGBTQ+ rights, saying they demonstrated a plausible dispute about whether Alaska terminated them based on their religious beliefs....
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