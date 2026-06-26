Suit Says ICE Is Unlawfully Arresting People At Check-Ins
By Tom Lotshaw ( June 26, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action in Pennsylvania federal court accused a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Philadelphia of unlawfully abandoning a policy that limited its ability to re-arrest and re-detain noncitizens previously found to not pose a community danger or flight risk....
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