Fla. Judge Says Public Can Use Beach, Owner Can Post Signs

By David Minsky ( June 24, 2026, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled against a homeowner who alleged a town wrongfully took a portion of his beachfront real estate for public access after finding it had long been used by the public, but said he's allowed to place signs warning against trespassing on the portion not in question....
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